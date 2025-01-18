Capital One Financial Comments on CRC FY2025 Earnings

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for California Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. Capital One Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for California Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. California Resources has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.13 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in California Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in California Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $488,927.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $475,603.25. The trade was a 50.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

