Capital One Financial Comments on HubSpot Q1 Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for HubSpot in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.26.

Shares of HUBS opened at $704.08 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $762.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,607.59, a P/E/G ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $713.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

