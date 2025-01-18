Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv FY2024 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.93. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$66.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$49.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

