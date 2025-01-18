Capital One Financial Estimates Confluent Q1 Earnings

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFLT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 53,512 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,800,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $59,170.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,896.40. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,584,712 shares of company stock valued at $132,928,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

