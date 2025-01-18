Capital One Financial Estimates CRC FY2024 Earnings

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of California Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. Capital One Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.13 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRC. Stephens began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

California Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. California Resources has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 61.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in California Resources by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $70,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $488,927.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,603.25. This represents a 50.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

