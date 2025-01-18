Capital One Financial Has Optimistic View of OXY Q1 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $51.98 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,389,000 after buying an additional 7,680,598 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,433,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 765,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after acquiring an additional 745,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 444,850 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $18,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.