Capital One Financial Predicts Dynatrace Q1 Earnings

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dynatrace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

