Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $126.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $127.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

