Carrera Capital Advisors Has $2.19 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carrera Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $160,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 68,514 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $142,968,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total value of $414,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at $23,850,961.92. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,792,039.56. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

MSFT opened at $429.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.53.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

