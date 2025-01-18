Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.22% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

CELH opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

