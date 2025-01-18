Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$11.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

