CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,440,000 after purchasing an additional 431,910 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,437,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CF opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.