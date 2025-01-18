Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,022.65. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,390. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

