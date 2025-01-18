Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 87,449 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $437,150,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total value of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $555.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $545.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

