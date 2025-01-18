Chesapeake Energy’s (EXE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.98%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

