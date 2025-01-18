ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

ChromaDex stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $453.70 million, a P/E ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,468.01. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

