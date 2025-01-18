CIBC Cuts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$71.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.50 to C$75.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.17.

CCA stock opened at C$62.10 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.82 and a 52-week high of C$75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a $0.922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 2,156 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.66 per share, with a total value of C$150,189.33. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.86, for a total value of C$45,241.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68.86. This represents a 99.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

