CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Price

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $3.70 to $3.30 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,312,000 after buying an additional 47,967,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 438,399 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,875,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 282,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,553 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

