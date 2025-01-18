CIBC Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$13.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.50.

Cascades Trading Up 2.0 %

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$12.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$33,900.00. 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

