Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC
Paycom Software Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 821.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 277.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.