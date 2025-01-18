Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.99 and its 200 day moving average is $184.25. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 821.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 277.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

