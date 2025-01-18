Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Price

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 107.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 104,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,352,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

