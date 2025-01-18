Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NASDAQ CZWI opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
