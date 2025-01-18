Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

