CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

