CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNAFree Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 786.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

