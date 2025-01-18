Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,255 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,798 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.