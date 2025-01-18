Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,562.76. This represents a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Wilson acquired 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,226. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

About Columbus McKinnon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

