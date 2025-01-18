Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $178.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,924.23. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $67,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,882,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,719,000 after acquiring an additional 111,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $15,264,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

