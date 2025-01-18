Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Shares of CVLT opened at $161.28 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,577.50. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $1,781,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,755. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,244,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,882,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,719,000 after purchasing an additional 111,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

