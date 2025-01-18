Comparing CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Broad Street Realty and CaliberCos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Broad Street Realty
|$42.17 million
|0.08
|-$3.09 million
|($0.84)
|-0.12
|CaliberCos
|$90.94 million
|0.16
|-$12.70 million
|($0.50)
|-1.27
Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broad Street Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Broad Street Realty
|-49.69%
|-373.96%
|-5.72%
|CaliberCos
|-16.19%
|-13.83%
|-5.03%
Risk & Volatility
Broad Street Realty has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CaliberCos beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Broad Street Realty
Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.
