Comparing CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and CaliberCos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Broad Street Realty $42.17 million 0.08 -$3.09 million ($0.84) -0.12
CaliberCos $90.94 million 0.16 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -1.27

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broad Street Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Broad Street Realty -49.69% -373.96% -5.72%
CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03%

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CaliberCos beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

