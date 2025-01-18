Comparing CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and CaliberCos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $42.17 million 0.08 -$3.09 million ($0.84) -0.12 CaliberCos $90.94 million 0.16 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -1.27

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broad Street Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -49.69% -373.96% -5.72% CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03%

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CaliberCos beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

