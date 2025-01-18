Comparing Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) & Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Monro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A Monro 2.24% 4.77% 1.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Monro”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monro $1.28 billion 0.51 $37.57 million $0.87 24.87

Analyst Ratings

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Monro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Monro 0 2 1 0 2.33

Monro has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Monro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monro is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Summary

Monro beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

