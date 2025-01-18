Comparing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and PolyPid”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $132.78 million 1.28 $870,000.00 $0.06 133.00 PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($7.81) -0.42

Profitability

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares InfuSystem and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41% PolyPid N/A -1,219.71% -134.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InfuSystem and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 2 4.00 PolyPid 0 0 2 0 3.00

InfuSystem currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.91%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 218.18%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InfuSystem beats PolyPid on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

