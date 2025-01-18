Comparing South Bow (SOBO) & The Competition

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 9,363 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare South Bow to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 105.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South Bow and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors $7.41 billion $245.83 million -61.76

Profitability

South Bow’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow.

This table compares South Bow and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors -1,169.23% -15.43% -3.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for South Bow and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 4 1 2 2.33 South Bow Competitors 4121 23115 28926 686 2.46

South Bow currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 614.05%. Given South Bow’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

