COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

CMPS stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $238.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 901,050 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 621,222 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

