Confluent’s (CFLT) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $59,170.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,896.40. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,080,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $224,251.20. This trade represents a 82.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,584,712 shares of company stock valued at $132,928,936. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Confluent by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Confluent by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 251,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Confluent by 1,465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

