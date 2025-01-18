Contrasting Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 0 2.80 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.11%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Caravelle International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $383.83 million 1.60 -$12.87 million $1.57 9.17 Caravelle International Group $95.26 million 2.22 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

Caravelle International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 15.63% 8.46% 7.15% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

