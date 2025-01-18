Contrasting CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) & Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG)

Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Samfine Creation Holdings Group and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samfine Creation Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 3.38% -46.90% 6.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Samfine Creation Holdings Group and CPI Card Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samfine Creation Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 CPI Card Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

CPI Card Group has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.06%. Given CPI Card Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Samfine Creation Holdings Group.

This table compares Samfine Creation Holdings Group and CPI Card Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samfine Creation Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group $444.55 million 0.76 $23.99 million $1.31 22.99

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Samfine Creation Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Samfine Creation Holdings Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, as well as instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

