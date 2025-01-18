Contrasting E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and E2open Parent”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million 1.68 $100.89 million $2.30 4.56 E2open Parent $634.55 million 1.38 -$1.07 billion ($1.49) -1.71

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 33.28% 14.78% 13.54% E2open Parent -125.70% 3.92% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DoubleDown Interactive and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 4 0 3.00 E2open Parent 1 3 0 0 1.75

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 116.28%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats E2open Parent on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

