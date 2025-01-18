Contrasting Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and Essential Properties Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $57.47 million 9.83 $30.91 million $0.28 41.88 Essential Properties Realty Trust $359.60 million 15.48 $190.71 million $1.15 27.61

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmland Partners and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 13 0 2.87

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $33.91, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 31.68% 3.53% 1.80% Essential Properties Realty Trust 46.00% 6.20% 3.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Farmland Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Farmland Partners pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Farmland Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

