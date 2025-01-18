Contrasting i-80 Gold (IAUX) & Its Peers

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare i-80 Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i-80 Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $52.94 million -$65.20 million -1.59 i-80 Gold Competitors $3.40 billion -$71.11 million -19.04

i-80 Gold’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 3 0 1 2.50 i-80 Gold Competitors 1164 3708 4528 131 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for i-80 Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

i-80 Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.89%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 32.68%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% i-80 Gold Competitors -59.27% 4.68% 3.68%

Volatility and Risk

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

