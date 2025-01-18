Contrasting INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Candel Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $42,000.00 3,404.99 -$30.01 million ($2.18) -2.96 Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 1,802.64 -$37.94 million ($1.73) -3.85

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.08%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.29%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -117.48% -78.96% Candel Therapeutics N/A -629.29% -173.39%

Summary

INmune Bio beats Candel Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and INB03, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers. It also provides XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and treatment resistant depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

