Contrasting Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) & Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Assure and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 0.00 Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Modular Medical has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.22%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Assure.

This table compares Assure and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78% Modular Medical N/A -246.01% -191.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and Modular Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $250,000.00 0.13 -$26.08 million N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.63) -1.92

Modular Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assure.

Volatility & Risk

Assure has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modular Medical beats Assure on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

