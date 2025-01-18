Contrasting NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Brixmor Property Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $277.53 million 3.59 $44.26 million $1.75 22.39 Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 6.38 $305.09 million $1.08 24.35

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brixmor Property Group 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $30.19, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 116.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 17.54% 9.54% 2.29% Brixmor Property Group 25.81% 11.48% 3.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

