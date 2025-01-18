Contrasting South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HF Sinclair and South Bow”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $31.96 billion 0.21 $1.59 billion $1.62 22.42 South Bow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than South Bow.

This is a summary of recent ratings for HF Sinclair and South Bow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 7 6 0 2.46 South Bow 2 4 1 2 2.33

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.44%. South Bow has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than South Bow.

Dividends

HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. HF Sinclair pays out 123.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and South Bow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 1.10% 5.51% 3.16% South Bow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HF Sinclair beats South Bow on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

