Copley Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

