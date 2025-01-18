Craig Hallum Cuts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $105.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $53,099,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after buying an additional 348,504 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 167,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $13,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

