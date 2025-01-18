Craig Hallum Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Stock Price

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvaco Group

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

In other news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $179,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVCO. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter worth $2,788,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $3,469,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at $3,182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 111.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter.

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.