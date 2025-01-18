Critical Review: i-80 Gold (IAUX) & Its Competitors

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for i-80 Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 3 0 1 2.50 i-80 Gold Competitors 1164 3708 4528 131 2.38

i-80 Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.89%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 32.68%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $52.94 million -$65.20 million -1.59 i-80 Gold Competitors $3.40 billion -$71.11 million -19.05

This table compares i-80 Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

i-80 Gold’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% i-80 Gold Competitors -59.27% 4.68% 3.68%

Volatility & Risk

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

