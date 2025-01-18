CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $349.55 and last traded at $353.20. 1,532,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,603,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.38.

Specifically, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.33 and its 200 day moving average is $313.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.01, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

