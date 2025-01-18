CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Price Performance
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.35.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.