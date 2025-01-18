D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

